Rainy weather will continue in Baku tomorrow

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on October 28 was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on October 28 rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Rain will be intensive in some places of the peninsula. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 11-13 C at night, 13-15 degrees in the daytime, in Baku 11-13 degrees at night, 13-15 C in the daytime.

Rain in some places is expected to be intensive. Mild east wind will blow.

In Azerbaijani regions the temperature will be 9-12 C at night, 12-17 in the daytime, in the mountains 1-6 C at night, 6-11 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula up to October 30 will be suitable for meteo-sensitive people, but the advantage of cloudy and wet weather can cause discomfort in some people.