Rain will fall tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, occasional rain predicted in Baku and Absheron on December 3. It will be intensive in some parts of the peninsula. Mild south-east wind will blow.

Temperature will be 4-7 C on Absheron peninsula at night, 9-12 C in daytime, in Baku 5-7 C at night and 9-11 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 775 mm Hg which is above the normal. Relative humidity will be 80-90%.

In the western regions of Azerbaijan the weather will be mainly dry, occasional rain predicted in some eastern regions. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 2-7 degrees of heat at night, 9-13 C in daytime. On the mountains, temperature will vary at 0-5 degrees of frost at night and 3-8 C in daytime.