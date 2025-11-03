Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Leyla Aliyeva participates in EcoMind 2025 conference

    Ecology
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 08:07
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in EcoMind 2025 conference

    On November 2, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva participated in the EcoMind 2025 conference held at the European Azerbaijan School, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The conference, jointly organized by IDEA Public Union and the European Azerbaijan School, aims to promote environmental responsibility among children and youth, and to encourage the integration of environmental knowledge and green thinking into school education processes.

    First, Leyla Aliyeva viewed an exhibition of handicrafts created by schoolchildren reflecting their ideas on environmental problems, their possible solutions, and nature conservation.

    Speaking at the opening ceremony of the conference, Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the active participation of young people in environmental initiatives and stressed the importance of their sense of responsibility in environmental protection. She underlined that raising every schoolchild with ecological values is a guarantee of the country's green future.

    Other speakers expressed their views on enhancing environmental responsibility in educational institutions, increasing youth involvement in ecological initiatives, and integrating the Sustainable Development Goals into education.

    The event also featured an artistic program.

    The EcoMind 2025 conference, held for the first time, is set to become a traditional event and will serve as a new platform for cooperation in the field of environmental education. More than 450 participants from 30 universities, 20 public schools, and 21 private and international educational institutions took part in the event.

    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva IDEA Public Union Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva "EcoMind 2025" konfransında iştirak edib
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева приняла участие в конференции EcoMind 2025

    Latest News

    09:00

    Trump refuses to confirm or deny plans of strikes against Venezuela

    Other countries
    08:56

    Israel receives remains of three more hostages

    Other countries
    08:48
    Video

    Death toll from Afghan quake rises to 20

    Other countries
    08:36

    Kyiv says has received new Patriot systems from Germany

    Other countries
    08:27

    Transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine not considered — Trump

    Other countries
    08:14
    Photo

    "How Much is Enough?" inclusive dance performance presented within "Art Weekend"

    Cultural policy
    08:07
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva participates in EcoMind 2025 conference

    Ecology
    08:00

    US to hold nuclear tests — Trump

    Other countries
    17:55
    Photo

    Speaker of Arab Parliament: 'We attach great importance to co-op with Azerbaijan'

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed