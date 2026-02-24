Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Kazakhstan allocates approximately $2M for study, conservation of Caspian Sea

    Ecology
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 10:30
    Kazakhstan allocates approximately $2M for study, conservation of Caspian Sea

    The Kazakh government has allocated 1.1 billion tenge (approximately $2 million) from its reserves for the comprehensive study and conservation of the Caspian Sea, Report informs referring to the Kazakh government.

    The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

    The funds were allocated to the Kazakh Scientific Research Institute of the Caspian Sea.

    The funding will contribute to improving the institute's scientific potential. The funds are intended for the purchase of marine monitoring equipment, as well as for equipping hydrobiological and hydrochemical laboratories. This will allow the research institute to transition to comprehensive monitoring directly in the sea, including systematic observations of hydrometeorological and biological environmental parameters, and to expand its scientifically based database on processes in the Kazakh part of the sea.

    "Today, in order to develop effective measures, the research institute is actively integrating into the international scientific community and has joined the Association of Universities and Research Centers of the Caspian Littoral Countries," the government noted.

    To implement this resolution, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has been instructed to take all necessary measures, and the Ministry of Finance has been instructed to ensure strict oversight of the targeted use of budget funds.

    Kazakhstan Caspian Sea Ministry
