IDEA organizes Responsible Ecotourism Guide training program

At the initiative of IDEA Public Union, and in partnership with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency and Azerbaijan Tourism Guides Association, training sessions were conducted for travel operators and ecotourism guides to ensure alignment with environmentally responsible tourism standards, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Three-day training program is designed to support the development of ecotourism in the country, as well as enhance the professional expertise and of guides operating in national parks and other specially protected natural areas.

Based on IDEA expert recommendations, the program provided comprehensive training on nature conservation, biodiversity protection, and responsible tourism, fostering collaboration between relevant tourism agencies and raising environmental awareness among tourists.

On January 13, 28 participants who successfully passed the training program and knowledge assessment were awarded certificates.

The projects implemented at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, have been instrumental in establishing sustainable frameworks to address environmental challenges that are being faced both locally and globally.