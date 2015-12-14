Heavy rain predicted in southern Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, moderate south-westerly wind blowing in the capital and peninsula in the second half of the day will be followed by north-west wind.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 degrees at night, 7-10 in the daytime, in Baku 4-6 at night, 8-10 C in the daytime.

On December 15 in Azerbaijani regions weather will be mainly dry, but rain in the northern and eastern regions, wet snow in mountainous areas is expected. Rainfall will be intensified in Lankaran-Astara region. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

In some regions temperature will be from -2 degrees to 3 degrees C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains -3-8 C at night, 3-8 C in the daytime.