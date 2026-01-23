Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Garafulic: UN ready to support Azerbaijan in NDC 3.0 implementation

    Ecology
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 11:03
    The UN is ready to support the Government of Azerbaijan in implementing the ambitious goals of NDC 3.0 and in advancing toward SDG 7.

    As Report informs, this was stated by the UN Acting Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Igor Garafulic, at a round table at ADA University dedicated to the International Clean Energy Day.

    "Today is also an appropriate moment to recognize Azerbaijan's leadership and commitment to the clean energy transition. We welcome Azerbaijan's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) announced at COP30. By shifting the emission reduction target previously set for 2050 to 15 years earlier, Azerbaijan now commits to reducing emissions by 40% by 2035. This is a powerful signal of national determination to accelerate climate action," noted Igor Garafulic.

    The Acting Resident Coordinator noted that the new NDC 3.0 defines decarbonization pathways through the development of renewable energy, transport, and energy efficiency. He stressed that a just transition to a green economy will ensure diversification and strengthen the country's competitiveness.

    "Azerbaijan is also making tangible progress in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 7 - Affordable and Clean Energy. With UNESCO's support, the government is developing a national roadmap for SDG 7, focused on expanding the use of renewable energy sources, improving energy efficiency, and creating green energy zones in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur, and Nakhchivan. As part of our Sustainable Development Cooperation Document for 2026-2030, the UN is ready to support the government in implementing these ambitious goals," added Igor Garafulic.

    Igor Garafulic renewable energy
    İqor Qarafuliç: "BMT Azərbaycan hökumətini NDC 3.0-ın həyata keçirilməsində dəstəkləməyə hazırdır"
    Гарафулич: ООН готова поддержать правительство Азербайджана в реализации NDC 3.0

