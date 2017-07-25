Forecasts Bureau: Windy weather in Baku will last until July 27

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Occasionally intensifying wind in Baku will last till July 27".

Gulshad Mammadova, Acting Director of the of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, said.

She said that occasionally intensifying north-western wind blows in the capital city from July 24: "Dominance of Khazri wind will last till July 27. Occasionally intensifying north-western wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 25-26. The temperature will vary between 30-35 degrees in the daytime".

According to G. Mammadova, moderate southeastern winds will dominate in the capital from July 27 daytime: "Currently blowing and occasionally intensifying north-western wind will moderate from July 27".

According to the expert, no change is expected in the temperature in the next two days: " The temperature will rise gradually from July 27".