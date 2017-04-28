Forecasts Bureau: Weather conditions in Azerbaijan will be stable on Sunday

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Weather conditions in Azerbaijan will be stable on Sunday, April 30.”

Acting Director of the Hydro-Meteorological Forecasts Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

According to her, unstable weather conditions are expected on the territory of the country on April 29: “Tomorrow, starting from the western regions, the weather conditions will shortly change. In places there will be thunderstorms, rains, which in some territories will take an intense character. However, starting from the daytime hours on April 30, weather conditions are expected to improve. It is expected that during the day the weather will be mostly rainless”.