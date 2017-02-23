Forecast Bureau: Current weather terms will continue two days in Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The weather currently observed in Azerbaijan will continue two days".

The Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that the weather will be mainly rainless during next two days: "Rainless weather predicted for next two days. No change of temperature will be observed, the weather will not get cold".

According to G.Mammadova, occasionally intensifying south west wind will be replaced by north west wind on February 24-25: "Changeable windy weather will be observed in the daytime".

Notably, the National Hydrometeorology Department issued a warning on occasional intensification of south-west and west wind in several Azerbaijani districts from February 23 to 26 daytime.