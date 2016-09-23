Ecology Ministry predicts heavy rains in Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be unstable, strong north-west wind will blow, intermittent rain is expected.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, rainfall will be intensive in some places, thunder is predicted.

The temperature will be 16-19 C at night, 19-22 C in the daytime, in Baku 16-18 C at night, 19-21 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will up from 758 mm Hg column to 765 mm Hg column. Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

In Azerbaijani regions on September 24, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. In some places, rainfall will be intensive. West wind will intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 6-11 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, against background of strong north wind in Absheron peninsula on September 24, occasionally rainy weather conditions, reducing of air temperature compared to the previous days will be unfavourable for weather-sensitive people.