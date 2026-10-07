Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    CPA, Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber sign MoU

    Business
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 18:02
    CPA, Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber sign MoU

    The Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan (CPA) and the Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

    According to CPA, cited by Report, the document was signed by CPA Secretary-General Ziya Hajili and President of the Chamber of Commerce Claude Hägi.

    The document is considered the basis for a new stage in further expanding economic cooperation between the two countries and promoting mutual investment opportunities.

    During the online meeting, the rapid development of solar and wind energy in Azerbaijan was highlighted, with attention drawn to opportunities for cooperation with Swiss companies in this field. The sides discussed prospects for joint activities in the sectors of innovation, green technologies, energy and agriculture, as well as the importance of promoting mutual investment by business representatives from both countries.

    CPA, Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber sign MoU
    CPA, Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber sign MoU
    Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce Ziya Hajili Claude Hägi
    Photo
    ASK İsveçrə-Azərbaycan Ticarət Palatası ilə Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalayıb
    Photo
    КПА и Швейцарско-Азербайджанская торговая палата подписали Меморандум о взаимопонимании
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed