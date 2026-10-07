CPA, Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber sign MoU

The Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan (CPA) and the Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

According to CPA, cited by Report, the document was signed by CPA Secretary-General Ziya Hajili and President of the Chamber of Commerce Claude Hägi.

The document is considered the basis for a new stage in further expanding economic cooperation between the two countries and promoting mutual investment opportunities.

During the online meeting, the rapid development of solar and wind energy in Azerbaijan was highlighted, with attention drawn to opportunities for cooperation with Swiss companies in this field. The sides discussed prospects for joint activities in the sectors of innovation, green technologies, energy and agriculture, as well as the importance of promoting mutual investment by business representatives from both countries.