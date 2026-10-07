Jeyhun Bayramov highlights regional cooperation at Central Asia ministerial meeting

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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended and addressed a meeting of Central Asian states and foreign ministers held in the Avaza National Tourist Zone during his working visit to Turkmenistan.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bayramov stressed the importance of holding the meeting ahead of the high-level summit as an opportunity for preliminary discussions on key areas of cooperation.

He noted that Azerbaijan's admission last year as a full member of the Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State format reflected deepening integration based on the historical and cultural ties, mutual trust and shared strategic interests among the countries.

Against the backdrop of growing global instability, geopolitical rivalry and disruptions to supply chains, Bayramov emphasized the need to deepen regional cooperation to strengthen countries' economic and energy security.

In this context, he highlighted the importance of equal and trust-based political dialogue among participants in the C6 format, as well as expanding trade and mutual investment.

Touching on cooperation in the strategically important transport and energy sectors, Bayramov noted the growing role of the Middle Corridor in establishing sustainable links between East and West and facilitating international trade.

He also stressed the importance of the developing strategic partnership among the countries in green energy production and transmission, as well as transport and digital connectivity projects, for fully unlocking the region's potential.

Environmental issues also featured prominently in his remarks. Bayramov expressed serious concern over the consequences of climate change, the Aral Sea and water-related challenges, as well as the continuing decline in the level of the Caspian Sea and its negative impact on coastal infrastructure and the environment.

He stressed that addressing these challenges required a systematic scientific approach, information sharing and regional cooperation.

Bayramov expressed confidence that the documents to be adopted and agreements to be reached following the meeting would provide clear guidance for long-term cooperation.

Azerbaijan also reaffirmed its readiness to actively contribute to strengthening the format and implementing the tasks set within it.