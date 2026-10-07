OTS justice ministers hold third meeting in Istanbul

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The 3rd meeting of the justice ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member states was held in Istanbul, Türkiye, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice.

The meeting was attended by justice ministers and other high-ranking representatives from OTS member states.

The participants discussed developing multilateral cooperation among the justice institutions of OTS member states, expanding the exchange of experience, introducing modern technologies and other issues of mutual interest.

Addressing the meeting, Azerbaijani Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov highlighted the growing role of the OTS in international processes and said that common history, culture and values provide a strong foundation for further developing cooperation among Turkic states.

Speaking about multilateral cooperation in the justice sector within the OTS framework, Ahmadov noted that a network of forensic institutions had been established at Azerbaijan's initiative, with the network's first meeting held in Baku this spring.

The minister also highlighted the importance of agreeing on the first multilateral draft agreement on legal assistance in civil matters within the OTS framework.

Ahmadov also put forward initiatives concerning the enforcement of court decisions and digital transformation in the justice sector. He said these initiatives would contribute to deepening cooperation in justice, strengthening practical ties and advancing digitalization within the OTS.

The initiatives were supported and specific measures for their implementation were reflected in the Joint Declaration signed at the end of the meeting.

Participants agreed that the 4th meeting of the justice ministers of OTS member states will be held in Kyrgyzstan.

The first meeting of OTS justice ministers was held in Astana in 2024, while the second took place in Baku in 2025.