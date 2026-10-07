UN Human Rights Council adopts Azerbaijan-coauthored resolution

On October 6, the resolution entitled "The impact of anti-personnel mines on the full enjoyment of all human rights: Strengthening victim assistance," co-sponsored and actively promoted by Azerbaijan, was adopted within the framework of the 63rd Session of the UN Human Rights Council held in Geneva.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Report that the Resolution was cosponsored by 70 States and adopted without voting.

During the session, Azerbaijan contributed toward prioritizing this important joint action by organising a public policy dialogue and cosponsoring a side event on the subject, the ministry said.

It added that one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in the world, Azerbaijan continues to suffer from acute landmine problem.

"Anti-personnel mines and unexploded ordnances continue to have long-lasting consequences for the full enjoyment of human rights affecting victims, their families, and communities. In this regard, we welcome a particular focus of the Resolution made on the victim assistance," the ministry said.

It noted that mine action is a cornerstone of sustainable peace, and plays a pivotal role in post-conflict rehabilitation, including by enabling safe and dignified return of IDPs to their homes, rebuilding conflict-affected territories and communities, and ensuring socio-economic development.

"We welcome an important emphasis that the Resolution puts on the linkage between mine action, peace and achievement of the Sustainable Developments Goals. Mine clearance is also vital to enable better adaptation to climate-related risks, and thus we applaud the fact that the present Resolution pioneers in establishing and deepening understanding of such linkage within human rights context," the ministry noted.

According to it, the staggering statistics of landmine casualties demand action, in particular when it comes to the need to mobilize stronger international assistance, partnerships and sustained funding for mine action and victim assistance.

"In this respect, we welcome the call of the Human Rights Council to UN Member States to increase the funding to the mine clearance and victim assistance, including by using alternative sources of funding and public-private partnerships.

Azerbaijan reiterates the importance of strengthening international cooperation, solidarity, and sustained support in addressing the mine threat, and highly values the contribution of mine action to the protection of human rights and the assurance of sustainable peace and development," the ministry said.