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Azerbaijan is still waiting for Armenia to disclose the locations of more than 200 mass graves, the maps of mines laid in 2020–2023 along the former line of contact, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to President of Azerbaijan - head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in a post on X.

According to Report, he said these mined areas are more than 440 kilometers long and 2 kilometers deep.

"These mines continue to kill and injure civilians and block the return of former IDPs," Hajiyev said.

He noted that along with landmines, missing persons are among the gravest humanitarian consequences of the war.

"Today 4,010 Azerbaijani citizens are registered as missing. Since the liberation of our territories, 32 mass graves have been discovered, and the work to recover and identify remains continues," Hajiyev said.

He noted that sharing this information would be an important confidence-building step, element of transition justice and a real contribution to lasting peace in our region.

"Families deserve to know the fate of their loved ones," Hikmat Hajiyev said.