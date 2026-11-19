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The visit of a delegation from Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada to Azerbaijan marked another step towards strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, advancing interparliamentary dialogue and expanding prospects for further cooperation, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev wrote on Facebook.

Report quotes him as saying a Ukrainian delegation visited Azerbaijan this week to establish cooperation and learn from the country's experience in supporting refugees and internally displaced persons, restoring war-affected territories and rebuilding social infrastructure.

During the visit, the Verkhovna Rada delegation visited the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), where it met with Ali Baba Maharramzada, head of the working group on interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, and other MPs.

The delegation also met with Rovshan Rzayev, chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

"During the meetings, the Ukrainian side expressed its gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support for Ukraine. The parties held detailed discussions on social protection, employment and the reintegration of internally displaced persons. Particular attention was paid to exchanging practical experience that could benefit both Ukraine and Azerbaijan," Husyev wrote.