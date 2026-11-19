Pashinyan: Draft of Armenia's new Constitution to be published next week
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- 19 November, 2026
- 11:49
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A preliminary draft of Armenia's new Constitution will be published next week, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Thursday, according to Report.
"Next week, a preliminary draft of the Constitution, prepared following a series of discussions, will be published," Pashinyan said.
According to him, the draft incorporates key political provisions discussed previously, including during the election campaign for Armenia's June 2026 parliamentary elections.
The prime minister also called on the parliamentary opposition to support the ruling party's initiative to hold a referendum on the country's new Constitution.
Paşinyan: Yeni konstitusiyanın ilkin layihəsi gələn həftə dərc olunacaq
Пашинян: Предварительный проект новой Конституции Армении опубликуют на следующей неделе
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