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Azerbaijan has submitted its Second Biennial Transparency Report (BTR2) within the framework the 31st session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, as part of its efforts to fulfill its obligations under the Paris Agreement and ensure transparency.

According to Report, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the document was presented during an international event titled From the First Biennial Transparency Report (BTR1) to the Second Biennial Transparency Report (BTR2): Enhancing Reporting and Best Practices, organized by the ministry.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva presented the Second Biennial Transparency Report to participants.

The event also featured remarks by the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Director of the Transparency Division of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat, the President of COP29, and a representative of the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

The presentation of the report was positively accepted by participants.

As part of the event, discussions focused on improving the inventory of greenhouse gas emissions across key sectors for the period 1990–2024, strengthening national reporting capacity, and exchanging international best practices in this field.