No state can counter cyber threats on its own, Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Ziyafat Asgarov said at the 2nd International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy (ICCD 2026) in Baku, Report informs.

"Today, we are at a historic turning point where artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, and next-generation technologies are reshaping the global balance of power. This technological transformation is not only changing the security environment, but is also fundamentally redefining foreign policy strategies of the states, methods of protecting national interests, and the nature of international alliances. In such a complex environment, cyber diplomacy is becoming the most important strategic tool for promoting responsible state behavior in cyberspace, managing cross-border risks, and building trust," he said.

According to Asgarov, the rapid development of artificial intelligence has added a new dimension to these processes, creating entirely new challenges ranging from information warfare and deepfake technologies to cyberattack attribution and the protection of critical infrastructure.

"At the same time, the growing geopolitical influence of major technology companies is forcing states to find a new and delicate balance between strategic independence and international partnership. In the modern world, digital technologies have become an integral component of economic development, social welfare, and public administration systems. However, technological progress has also brought with it cyberattacks on an unprecedented scale, targeted threats against critical infrastructure, and elements of hybrid warfare," he noted.

The deputy speaker stressed that cyber threats have become a global challenge that no country can address alone.

"Today, cyber threats have acquired a global character that no state can counter on its own. The security of any country's digital borders is, in fact, an integral part of the global security architecture as a whole," Asgarov added.