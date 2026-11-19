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A delegation from the Ideological Support Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has visited Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

The Ministry of Defense told Report that a working meeting was held during the visit under the theme "Exchange of Experience on Cultural and Social Issues Concerning Military Personnel and the Mutual and Effective Use of Facilities for Leave, Holidays and Recreation."

The delegation also visited recreation centres, while the sides discussed other issues of mutual interest.

The visit is important for further improving the social welfare of military personnel in both countries, studying best practices and implementing joint projects.