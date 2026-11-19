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US President Donald Trump has said that the American economy is growing at an unprecedented pace, outpacing other major developed economies.

Report informs that the US leader made the remarks while addressing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China.

According to Trump, US inflation fell below 2% over the past three months, while investment in new equipment has increased by a record 21% since the beginning of the year.

"Last month, it was announced that the US economy is growing faster than ever before, significantly outpacing the economy of any other major developed country," the president said.

He also said that US exports had reached an all-time high and that Washington had secured $22.2 trillion in investment commitments in less than two years.

"I'm pleased to report that a significant portion of these investments is coming from my friends in this room," Trump noted.

According to him, by November 1, US national wealth had increased by $25 trillion, which he described as a record figure.

Trump attributed these results to his administration's economic policies, including tax cuts, deregulation and the conclusion of more than 20 trade agreements.

The US president added that the United States was continuing negotiations on new trade agreements with several major countries, which, he said, could be signed in the near future.