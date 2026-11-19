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Digital transformation in Azerbaijan is one of the key guarantees of national security and state sovereignty, Head of Azerbaijan's State Special Communications and Information Security Service Ilgar Musayev said at the 2nd International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy (ICCD 2026) in Baku.

According to Report, he noted that information security and cybersecurity remain a constant focus in Azerbaijan as priority areas of state policy.

"Today, technological development is transforming not only the economy and social life but also the nature of international relations, interstate competition and the global balance of power. Digital technologies, artificial intelligence and cyberspace have already become factors directly influencing the formation of states' strategic interests, national security policies and the international relations system," he said.

Musayev emphasised that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to expanding international dialogue in this area, promoting the exchange of experience and developing mutually beneficial partnerships.