Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, Head of the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan, has received a delegation led by Tamaz Borashvili, Head of the State Security Service of Georgia, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's State Security Service.

During the meeting, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev noted that the centuries-old relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are based on mutual respect, trust, and sincere friendship between the two peoples. He also emphasized that relations between the leaders of the two countries are founded on the same principles.

For his part, Tamaz Borashvili expressed gratitude for the warm reception and highlighted the importance of further deepening cooperation between the special services of both countries in combating growing global threats.

The participants in the meeting also held extensive discussions on the existing strategic partnership between the two countries, issues of mutual interest, recent regional developments, and contemporary security challenges.