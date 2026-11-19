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US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding bilateral talks in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

According to Chinese state media, cited by Report, that Trump said that the two leaders had developed a special relationship and that there were no problems between the two sides.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to join Trump and Xi Jinping following their bilateral talks. The trilateral meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time (10:30 a.m. Baku time).

According to the Associated Press (AP), Trump intends to discuss nuclear arms control and efforts to resolve the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran.

According to Reuters, Trump said that he and Xi Jinping supported unimpeded oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Both the United States and China are interested in ensuring that energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons. We are both very firm on this position," Trump noted.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump and Putin held a separate meeting that lasted about 40 minutes. It was their first face-to-face talks since August 2025, when they met in Alaska.