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China has successfully launched the Shijian-24 experimental satellite into space, Report informs via Xinhua.

The Long March-2D (Changzheng-2D/CZ-2D) carrier rocket was launched from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province at 02:51 (GMT+4).

The satellite successfully entered its designated orbit.

The mission marked the 678th launch of a Long March series carrier rocket.

The Long March-2D is a two-stage liquid-fueled rocket measuring 40.7 meters in length, with a fairing diameter of 3.35 meters and a liftoff thrust of 2,960 kilonewtons.

The rocket is capable of carrying payloads of up to 3.5 tons into low Earth orbit and up to 1.3 tons into a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 700 kilometers.

This was the 108th launch of the Long March-2D and its seventh mission in 2026.