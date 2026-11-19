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The first official match following reconstruction will take place at Khankandi City Stadium today.

According to Report's correspondent from Khankandi, under the eighth round of the Azerbaijan First League, Khankandi will host Karvan-Yevlakh at the stadium.

The match will be officiated by referee Kamranbay Rahimov.

The Yevlakh-based side sit fourth in the standings with 13 points, while the hosts are seventh with six points.

Khankandi Stadium was officially reopened following major reconstruction on November 7, in a ceremony attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.