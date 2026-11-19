Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (19.11.2026)
Finance
- 19 November, 2026
- 09:15
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
92.08
|
0.13
|
31.23
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
83.06
|
- 0.20
|
25.64
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,728.30
|
- 13.60
|
- 612.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
50,198.17
|
- 561.25
|
2,134.88
|
S&P 500
|
7,323.63
|
- 16.90
|
478.13
|
Nasdaq
|
24,429.88
|
101.50
|
1,187.89
|
Nikkei
|
59,024.28
|
163.85
|
8,684.80
|
Dax
|
25,736.24
|
- 309.13
|
1,245.83
|
FTSE 100
|
10,551.17
|
- 138.70
|
619.79
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,146.83
|
- 69.95
|
- 2.67
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,587.83
|
3.25
|
- 381.01
|
Bist 100
|
11,477.41
|
- 183.59
|
215.89
|
RTS
|
946.59
|
- 6.98
|
- 167.54
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.0963
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0782
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3132
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0341
|
JPY/USD
|
159.5800
|
0.2300
|
3.1300
|
RUB/USD
|
82.4025
|
0.0100
|
3.6525
|
TRY/USD
|
50.4667
|
0.0200
|
7.5105
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6665
|
0.0000
|
- 0.3225
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (19.11.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (19.11.2026)
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