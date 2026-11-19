Maleyka Abbaszada appointed rector of Baku State University
Education and science
- 19 November, 2026
- 10:09
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Maleyka Abbaszada has been appointed rector of Baku State University (BSU), replacing Elchin Babayev, who has been relieved of his post.
According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decrees.
Elçin Babayev BDU-nun rektoru vəzifəsindən azad edilib, yerinə Məleykə Abbaszadə təyin olunub
Малейка Аббасзаде назначена ректором БГУ
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