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A separate traffic signal for buses will be installed in Baku for the first time, Omar Khidirov, Head of the Public Relations Sector of the Intelligent Transport Management Center under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, told Report.

Khidirov said that the center plans to introduce a dedicated traffic signal system for buses in the capital.

He added that at the initial stage, the signal is planned to be installed on an existing L-shaped pole at the intersection of Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street and Azadlig Avenue in Baku's Sabail District.

The official further stated that under the project, a special T-shaped traffic signal with four circular white-amber signal lights will be installed on the pole.

According to him, the project, which will be implemented based on a proposal from the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), aims to ensure smoother, uninterrupted, and safer movement of buses operating in designated bus lanes.

Khidirov also noted that after evaluating the results of the pilot implementation, the possibility of installing similar traffic signals in other parts of the capital will be considered.