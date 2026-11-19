Simonyan: Peace treaty with Baku to be signed after Armenia amends its Constitution
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- 19 November, 2026
- 11:23
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A peace treaty with Azerbaijan will be signed after amendments are made to Armenia's Constitution, Armenian Security Council Secretary Alen Simonyan told journalists today, according to Report.
"The peace treaty will be signed after amendments are made to Armenia's Constitution," he said.
According to him, the need to adopt a new Constitution in Armenia is driven not only by the peace agenda with Baku but also by current realities.
"The Constitution adopted in the 1990s and today's realities, as well as the current geopolitical situation, are completely different. Armenia five years ago and Armenia today are not the same," Simonyan added.
Simonyan: Bakı ilə sülh müqaviləsi konstitusiyamıza dəyişikliklər edildikdən sonra imzalanacaq
Симонян: Мирный договор с Баку будет подписан после изменения Конституции Армении
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