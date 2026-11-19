Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Monaco on National Day
Foreign policy
- 19 November, 2026
- 10:58
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated the Principality of Monaco on the occasion of its National Day, Report informs.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Principality of Monaco on the occasion of Monaco's National Day! Happy National Day!" the MFA said in a post on X.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Principality of Monaco on the occasion of Monaco's National Day! Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇲🇨 @GvtMonaco https://t.co/kCThEGaB9k— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 19, 2026
Rəsmi Bakı Monakonu Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
Азербайджан поздравил Монако с национальным праздником
Latest News
11:41
Photo
Azerbaijan submits Second Biennial Transparency Report at COP31Foreign policy
11:40
Elnur Mammadov: International cooperation must be strengthened in the age of AIICT
11:31
Anglo Asian Mining to return Gosha and Ordubad contract areas to Government of AzerbaijanEconomy
11:23
Simonyan: Peace treaty with Baku to be signed after Armenia amends its ConstitutionRegion
11:20
Photo
Sabina Aliyeva proposes establishment of International Dialogue and Cooperation Platform at COP31Other
11:12
Ziyafat Asgarov: No state can counter cyber threats aloneICT
11:02
Trump says US economy is growing at record paceOther countries
10:58
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Monaco on National DayForeign policy
10:58
Ilgar Musayev: Digital transformation among guarantees of national securityICT