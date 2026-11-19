Sabina Aliyeva, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, has proposed the establishment of an International Dialogue and Cooperation Platform at the 31st session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, the Ombudsman Office told Report.

Speaking at an event dedicated to climate change and human rights that took place within the framework of the COP31, the Ombudsman brought to the attention of the participants the climate change impacts on human rights and the role of NHRIs in ensuring the right to a healthy and safe environment.

She highlighted the damage caused by Armenia to the environment, flora, and fauna of Azerbaijani territories during the occupation period, the destruction of rare plant species, the devastation of natural ecosystems, and the severe consequences of widespread landmine contamination. She also emphasized that these acts are not only ecological consequences but also a serious threat to human life, health, safety, and fundamental rights.

Sabina Aliyeva underscored the necessity of giving a legal assessment of these violations under international law, including within the framework of ecocide.

The Ombudsman also expressed concern over the potential environmental and radiological hazards posed by the operation of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant located in the territory of Armenia, underlining that these risks require serious attention in terms of the region's environment and public health.

The Ombudsman, specifically emphasizing that the landmine threat persists today, pointed out that the liberated territories of Azerbaijan remain contaminated with landmines, and that landmine terror continues to pose a real threat to human life. She stated that more than 420 people have become landmine victims since the Second Karabakh War.

Stating that landmines create a serious obstacle to the safe return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands, and to the ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in the region, the Ombudsman highlighted the necessity of increasing international support for humanitarian demining activities.

In addition, during the speech, the matter related to the outcomes of the International Forum of Ombudsmen held in Baku within the framework of COP29, including the importance of the adopted Baku Declaration, was also emphasized.

The initiative for establishing an International Platform for Dialogue and Cooperation in order to strengthen international cooperation in the field of climate change and human rights and to put the provisions of the Declaration into practice was put forward.

During the visit, at the venue where COP31 is being held, the Ombudsman visited the pavilions of various countries and familiarized herself with their activities, initiatives implemented in the fight against climate change, and the projects presented.