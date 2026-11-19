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International cooperation must be strengthened in the age of artificial intelligence, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said at the 2nd International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy (ICCD 2026) in Baku.

According to Report, he said that artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities for innovation, development and enhanced cyber protection, but it is important to harness its benefits while mitigating the associated risks.

Mammadov identified the creation of deepfakes as one of the major challenges, noting that they can be used to clone voices, manipulate videos and falsely attribute statements to government officials.

As an example, he cited an impersonation campaign carried out in June 2025 using AI-generated voice messages and targeting three foreign ministers.

"This explains why verifying the identity of the speaker has become an important part of digital communication," the deputy minister noted.

He also stressed that cyberattacks occur much faster than countries can exchange information about them.