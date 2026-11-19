Anglo Asian Mining plc, the gold and copper producer in Azerbaijan, announces that its mining rights have expired, or are about to expire, over the non-core Gosha and Ordubad Contract Areas, respectively, under the terms of its Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), according to Report, which cites AAM.

"The Company will not seek extensions to these rights, and the Contract Areas will be transferred to the Government of Azerbaijan. Following a review of its portfolio, and the significant near term growth opportunities, the Company concluded that it is not in its strategic interest to commit further time and resources to the Gosha and Ordubad Contract Areas over the next several years. The Gosha and Ordubad Contract Areas are remote from the Company's existing production operations and do not currently have the established infrastructure of the Company's other Contract Areas," the company said.

It will instead focus its planned exploration on expanding and developing brownfield extensions to its current operations. Future discoveries will therefore benefit from established infrastructure which will further extend the life of existing mines and processing facilities.

"The Company remains committed to bringing its Xarxar and Garadag copper projects into production, which are the immediate focus of the Company's management team and capital allocation," AAM said.

It noted that it is currently agreeing the required amendments to its PSA with the Government, which will then require the approval of the Azerbaijan parliament. The transfer of the mining rights to the Government does not preclude the Company from seeking mining rights to Gosha and Ordubad in the future.

As previously reported, AAM produces precious metals and copper in Azerbaijan under a production sharing agreement (PSA) signed in August 1997. Azerbaijan holds a 51% stake in the agreement, while Anglo Asian Mining owns the remaining 49%.