Stay up to date with the top news!

A digital platform called Yoldaş has been launched in Azerbaijan with the support of bp, offering free access to short stories and articles.

According to Report, users can access the platform simply by scanning a QR code, with no need to install an app or register.

The platform is initially set to be introduced in the Baku Metro, with plans to expand it to all public transport and other public spaces in the future.

According to project manager Nurman Tariq, users can specify how much time they are willing to spend reading and select suitable content. The platform currently offers around 200 stories and articles, including works by Azerbaijani and international authors.

The project was implemented by Parlaq İmzalar publishing house. The investment cost amounted to AZN 86,350 ($50,794).