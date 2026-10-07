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    Facebook leads Azerbaijan's social media market with 37.26% share in September

    ICT
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 19:10
    Facebook leads Azerbaijan's social media market with 37.26% share in September

    Facebook accounted for 37.26% of Azerbaijan's social media market across all platforms, including computers, mobile devices and tablets, in September this year.

    According to Report, citing data from Statcounter, Facebook's market share increased by 9.61 percentage points compared with August and by 4.56 percentage points compared with September 2025.

    YouTube ranked second with a market share of 21.56%, down 7.71 percentage points month-on-month and 8.23 percentage points year-on-year.

    The platform's market share declined for the third consecutive month, with the decrease amounting to 3.4-fold over the July-September period.

    Instagram ranked third with a 12.32% market share. Its share increased by 1.3 percentage points over the month but declined by 7.99 percentage points year-on-year.

    X ranked fourth with an 11.02% share. Its market share fell by 0.72 percentage points compared with August but increased by 12.23 percentage points year-on-year.

    LinkedIn rounded out the top five with a 7.69% market share. Its share increased by 1.93 percentage points in August and by 0.6 percentage points over the year.

    YouTube Social media
    "YouTube"un son 3 ayda Azərbaycandakı bazar payı 3 dəfədən çox azalıb
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