Rehabilitation program continues for 30 children brought from Ukraine to Azerbaijan

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Rehabilitation measures are continuing for another 30 children brought from Ukraine to Azerbaijan by the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

According to Report, citing the ministry, a tour of Gabala, Shamakhi and Shaki was organized for the children as part of the rehabilitation program.

During the trip, the children visited the Tufandag Recreation Complex and Gabaland Entertainment Center in Gabala, an alpaca farm in Shamakhi and the Khan's Palace in Shaki.

They also had the opportunity to become more closely acquainted with Azerbaijan's rich cultural and historical heritage and natural landscapes.

The children also visited the Ismayilli "DOST House" branch of the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center, where they took part in various master classes.

The 10-day social rehabilitation program is aimed at helping stabilize the children's emotional well-being and supporting their integration into society.