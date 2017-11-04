Ecologists predict rainless weather on Sunday

Baku. 4 November. The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Sunday was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 5. In some places it will be foggy in the morning.

Mild north-west wind will blow. Temperature will be 7-10 C at night, 15-20 C in afternoon, in Baku 7-9 C at night, 17-19 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 765 mm mercury column to 769 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 45-50% in afternoon.

Tomorrow's weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. West wind will intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 5-10˚C at night, 17-22˚C in afternoon, in mountains 0-5˚C at night, 8-13˚C in afternoon.