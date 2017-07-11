Ecologists announce weather forecast for July 12 in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 12, but rainfall is expected in some places during the daytime. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-23 C at night, 27-32 C in afternoon, in Baku 21-23 C at night, 29-31 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be normal - 760 mm mercury column and relative humidity will make 70-80%.

The sea water temperature in Absheron beaches: 21-22 C in Sumgait, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 22-23 C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 24-25 C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, air temperature conditions near the climatic norm and the normal daily course of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula by July 14 are generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

In regions of Azerbaijan on July 12 thunderstorm and intermittent rain is expected in mountainous and foothills. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 31-36 C in daytime, in mountains 12-17 C at night and 18-23 C in afternoon.