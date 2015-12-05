Dry weather expected tomorrow in Baku, air temperature to rise

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, on December 6 the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 0-3 degrees at night, 7-10 degrees in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. The weather will be rainy in Lankaran-Astara region. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature in Azerbaijani regions will be -1+3 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains -7-12 C at night and -2+3 C in the daytime.