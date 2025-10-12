Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Changeable weather with rain and thunderstorms expected in Azerbaijan on October 13

    Ecology
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 13:04
    Changeable weather with rain and thunderstorms expected in Azerbaijan on October 13

    On October 13, Azerbaijan is expected to experience changeable weather conditions.

    According to the National Hydrometeorological Service, Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will see partly cloudy skies, occasionally turning overcast, with mostly dry conditions.

    Light drizzle may occur in some areas in the morning, while short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in the evening. Fog is likely in certain areas overnight and in the early morning hours. A northeast wind will shift to a moderate northwest breeze by evening.

    Nighttime temperatures will range between +15°C and +18°C, rising to +20°C to +25°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will decrease slightly from 760 to 758 mmHg. Relative humidity is expected at 80–85% overnight and 60–65% during the day.

    In other regions of the country, scattered showers with thunderstorms are forecast. Some areas may experience intense and heavy rainfall, with the possibility of hail. In high mountain regions, wet snow is expected. By evening, precipitation will ease across most areas. Fog may form in some locations, and the western wind will occasionally strengthen.

    Nighttime temperatures will range from +10°C to +15°C, with daytime highs between +20°C and +25°C. In mountainous areas, nighttime temperatures will be between +1°C and +5°C, and daytime temperatures will reach +5°C to +10°C.

    Sabah bəzi yerlərə dolu düşəcək, sulu qar yağacaq - PROQNOZ
    Переменчивая погода и дождь с грозами ожидаются в Азербайджане 13 октября

