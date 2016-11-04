Baku will be rainless on November 5

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/Tomorrow, the weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the capital and on peninsula tomorrow morning will be foggy in some places.

Cloudiness will increase in evening; drizzly rain is expected in some places of the peninsula at night. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 8-10 C at night, 12-16 C in daytime, in Baku 8-10 C at night, 14-16 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than normal and will stay at 768 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. But in the evening rain is expected in some northern and eastern regions. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 2-7 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 3-8 C in the daytime.