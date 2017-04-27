Azerbaijani side shifts to enhanced mode due to forest fire at Russian border

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Agencies of Azerbaijan Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources have shifted to enhanced working mode upon fire in Samur forests at Azerbaijan-Russia border.
Report was informed in the ministry press service, fire in Dagestan part of Samur forests didn’t spread to Azerbaijani side: “Although there is no threat of fire spreading to Azerbaijani territory, relevant agencies of the ministry shifted to enhanced working mode”.
Notably, forest fire at Russian-Azerbaijan border erupted on April 26.
Dagestan Ministry of Emergency sent a helicopter to the area of incident to prevent spread of fire. 50 firefighters and two vehicles work in the area.
Local people also help firefighters to extinguish fire.
