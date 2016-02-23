Azerbaijan will be rainy on February 24

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, rain is expected in some places at night. It will be foggy in some areas. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 10-12 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions tomorrow it will rain in some places, sleet, snow, fog expected in mountainous areas. There will be a short break in the afternoon precipitation. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in the daytime in the mountainous areas.

The temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 9-14 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat at night, 2-7 C in the daytime.