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    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 5

    Ecology
    • 04 October, 2026
    • 13:20
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 5

    The weather will be partly cloudy and mostly dry in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on October 5, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

    However, rain is expected in some areas during the evening. Northwest winds will shift to southeast winds during the day.

    Temperatures will range from 12°C to 15°C at night and 18°C to 22°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will decrease from 770 mmHg to 766 mmHg, while relative humidity will be 60-70%.

    In the districts of Azerbaijan, the weather will also be mostly dry. However, intermittent rain and thunderstorms are expected in some parts of the Lankaran-Astara region. Fog is forecast in some areas during the night and morning, with easterly winds prevailing.

    Temperatures in the regions will range from 9°C to 14°C at night and 18°C to 23°C during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures will range from -2°C to 3°C at night and 5°C to 10°C during the day.

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service Azerbaijan
    Sabah Bakıda və bəzi rayonlarda yağış yağacaq
    В Баку и на Абшероне завтра сохранится дождливая погода
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