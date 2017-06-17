 Top
    Close photo mode

    Amount of precipitation made 1-12 mm in Baku and Absheron peninsula - ACTUAL WEATHER

    The actual weather conditions in Azerbaijan made public

    Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ The actual weather conditions in Azerbaijan have been announced.

    Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as it was reported before from June 16 evening till morning of June 17, the weather was unstable, lightning stroke, heavy rain shower and torrential rain observed in some places.

    Amount of precipitation made 1-12 mm in Baku and Absheron peninsula, 4-24 mm in Greater Caucasus, 1-11 mm in Lankaran-Astara region, 13-16 mm in Lesser Caucasus, 5-11 mm in Gazakh-Ganja region, 1-14 mm in Central Lowland districts, 1-4 mm in Nakhchivan AR.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi