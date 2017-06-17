Amount of precipitation made 1-12 mm in Baku and Absheron peninsula - ACTUAL WEATHER

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ The actual weather conditions in Azerbaijan have been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as it was reported before from June 16 evening till morning of June 17, the weather was unstable, lightning stroke, heavy rain shower and torrential rain observed in some places.

Amount of precipitation made 1-12 mm in Baku and Absheron peninsula, 4-24 mm in Greater Caucasus, 1-11 mm in Lankaran-Astara region, 13-16 mm in Lesser Caucasus, 5-11 mm in Gazakh-Ganja region, 1-14 mm in Central Lowland districts, 1-4 mm in Nakhchivan AR.