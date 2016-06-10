Actual weather conditions in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather conditions observed in daily hours of June 9 and morning of June 10, were announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as previously transferred, unstable weather conditions ( precipitation, sometimes intense, snow in mountainous regions) observed in Azerbaijan until June 10.

The amount of precipitation in Greater Caucasus - 3-15 mm in some places - 18-44 mm, Bash Dashagyl - 92 mm, Ganja-Gazakh region - 3-10 mm in some places - 39-61 mm, the Lesser Caucasus - 11-56 mm, Lankaran - Astara zone - 1-22 mm, Central lowland areas - 1-24 mm.

On June 9, at about 20:18 - 20: 20, 12 mm hail fallen in Goygol, and 18 mm in Ganja, at 16:22-16:26.