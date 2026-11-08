Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Video of Erdoğan's Azerbaijan visit shared on President Aliyev's social media

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 15:16
    Video of Erdoğan's Azerbaijan visit shared on President Aliyev's social media

    A video of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's official visit to Azerbaijan has been shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.

    The video was produced by the Presidential Press Service.

    Report presents the post:

    Video of Erdoğan's Azerbaijan visit shared on President Aliyev's social media

    Ilham Aliyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan
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    Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında Ərdoğanın Azərbaycana səfəri ilə bağlı videoçarx paylaşılıb
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    На страницах президента в соцсетях опубликован видеоролик о визите Эрдогана в Азербайджан
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