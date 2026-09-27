Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 11:08
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku

    Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and other state and government officials visited Victory Park in Baku on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.

    According to Report, they laid flowers at the memorial stone in honor of the martyrs.

    Under an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 2, 2020, September 27 is observed annually in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day as a sign of deep respect for the soldiers and officers who fought heroically and gave their lives for the country's territorial integrity, as well as for all Azerbaijani martyrs.

    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
    Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day Victory Park
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    Dövlət və hökumət rəsmiləri Bakıdakı Zəfər parkında olublar
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    Государственные лица посетили парк Победы в Баку
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