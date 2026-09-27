State officials visit Victory Park in Baku
Domestic policy
- 27 September, 2026
- 11:08
Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and other state and government officials visited Victory Park in Baku on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.
According to Report, they laid flowers at the memorial stone in honor of the martyrs.
Under an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 2, 2020, September 27 is observed annually in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day as a sign of deep respect for the soldiers and officers who fought heroically and gave their lives for the country's territorial integrity, as well as for all Azerbaijani martyrs.
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